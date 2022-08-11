Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.