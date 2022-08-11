Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.