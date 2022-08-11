Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

