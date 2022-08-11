Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $287.81 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

