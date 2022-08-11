Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target to $8.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADTH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth $156,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth $2,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 739.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

