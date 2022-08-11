Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price to $70.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.90. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.08%. Nuvei’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.