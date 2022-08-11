Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

CF stock opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$910.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$499.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.00 million. Research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9691741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

