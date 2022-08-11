Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,227,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,359,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

