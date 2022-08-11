Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$93.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$93.00 target price by investment analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.73.

TSE CNQ traded up C$2.86 on Thursday, hitting C$71.70. 1,560,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$37.82 and a 52-week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at C$118,038,226.20. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,038,226.20. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total value of C$10,262,274.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,381,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,801,052,990.93. Insiders sold a total of 160,332 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,381 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

