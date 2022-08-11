Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.40

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and traded as high as $31.25. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

