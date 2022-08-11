Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Trading 3% Higher

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.45. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.45.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.95 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

