Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.06. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464,189 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.