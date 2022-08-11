Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Inspirato Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspirato in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inspirato’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISPO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Inspirato has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inspirato by 96.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Inspirato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.