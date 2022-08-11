Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0008

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $519,511.88 and approximately $203,478.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

