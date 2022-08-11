Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,202. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

