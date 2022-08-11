Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 569,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 5.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.