Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded up $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $65.98. 146,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.