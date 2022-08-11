Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 162,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

