CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTBC. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $208,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

