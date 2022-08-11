CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 12.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.91. 34,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 717,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
CareDx Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.
Institutional Trading of CareDx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 489.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 831,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after buying an additional 745,779 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after buying an additional 484,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 465,319 shares during the period.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
