CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 12.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.91. 34,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 717,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 489.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 831,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after buying an additional 745,779 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after buying an additional 484,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 465,319 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.