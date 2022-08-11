CargoX Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $173,427.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,199.18 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067218 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

