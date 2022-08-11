Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $313.43

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $313.43 and last traded at $313.43, with a volume of 3336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.