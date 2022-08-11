Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells $106,625.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

CWST traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 126,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

