Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 417,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,145. The stock has a market cap of $898.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $78.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

