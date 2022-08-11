Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 417,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,469 shares of company stock worth $315,049 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $344,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.