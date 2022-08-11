CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IGR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 6,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

