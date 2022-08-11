CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

CCCS stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,130 over the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

