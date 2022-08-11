CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Down 64.6% in July

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

CEA Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 25,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.50.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Stories

