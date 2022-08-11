CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Down 64.6% in July

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEA Industries Stock Performance
CEA Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 25,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.50.
About CEA Industries
CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
