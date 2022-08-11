Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $19.52 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 19.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,406. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

Insider Activity at Cedar Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Cedar Realty Trust

In other news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $3,080,058.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.