Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 647.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLRB. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

