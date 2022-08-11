Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.