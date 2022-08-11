Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance
Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.