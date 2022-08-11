Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.37

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.37 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 59.50 ($0.72). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 4,816 shares traded.

Cenkos Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.34. The stock has a market cap of £33.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julian Morse sold 145,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £97,742.28 ($118,103.29).

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Further Reading

