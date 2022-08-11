Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.50% from the company’s previous close.
CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.91.
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.