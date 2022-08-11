Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.50% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $90,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $195,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $340,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 116,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $348,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

