Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

CGAU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 684,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

