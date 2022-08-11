Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
CGAU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 684,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.29.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
