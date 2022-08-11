Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.11

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 249486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.52.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.50.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.