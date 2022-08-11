Centrality (CENNZ) Hits One Day Volume of $1.80 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

