Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $41.42

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $35.05. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 68,086 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 17.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.