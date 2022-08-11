Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 3,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Certara has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

