ChainX Hits 1-Day Volume of $703,999.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $703,999.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038147 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

