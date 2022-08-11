Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.70

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 48253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHNG. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.