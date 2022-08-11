ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Announces Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 23.74%. ChannelAdvisor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
ChannelAdvisor Stock Up 4.3 %
ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.