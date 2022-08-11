ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Announces Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 23.74%. ChannelAdvisor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Up 4.3 %

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.