CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$30.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In other news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,149,951.60.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

