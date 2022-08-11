Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.62 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 19.40 ($0.23). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,133,068 shares traded.

Chariot Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £188.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.94.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chariot news, insider Adonis Pouroulis bought 2,222,222 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £399,999.96 ($483,325.23).

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.