Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $15,922,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $226.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.