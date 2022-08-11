Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %
CQP stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
