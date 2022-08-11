Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

