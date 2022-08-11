Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires New Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.12% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 169,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GHAC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,280. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Profile

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

