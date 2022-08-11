Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys 10,455 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 1.9% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 654,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,150. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

