Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 605,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,084. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.