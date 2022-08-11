Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.10% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.91.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

